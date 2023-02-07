ADVERTISEMENT

Minor reshuffle in police department

February 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Few cadre and non-cadre IPS officers get new postings, orders issued by Chief Secretary 

The Hindu Bureau

In a minor reshuffle of IPS and non-cadre police officers, the State government has transferred few officers and given posting to few others who were waiting for posting.

S. Ranga Reddy who is waiting for posting has been posted as Superintendent of Police (PCS&S) and Greyhounds Assistant SP Yogesh Goutam has been transferred and posted as Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn.). R. Venkateswarlu, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as SP (CID) Telangana and J. Raghavendar Reddy has been posted as Railways SP (Admn.) while I. Pooja has been retained as Principal of Warangal Police Training College. This posting cancels the earlier orders posting her as TSPA Deputy Director.

C. Satish who is waiting for posting has been posted as SP (Legal) in the office of the Director General of Police and in the process, the orders posting him as Principal of Warangal Police Training College have been cancelled. D. Muralidhar, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Warangal DCP (Crimes) instead of SP (Legal) in the DGP’s office, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the orders issued on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US