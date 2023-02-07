Minor reshuffle in police department

February 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a minor reshuffle of IPS and non-cadre police officers, the State government has transferred few officers and given posting to few others who were waiting for posting.

S. Ranga Reddy who is waiting for posting has been posted as Superintendent of Police (PCS&S) and Greyhounds Assistant SP Yogesh Goutam has been transferred and posted as Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn.). R. Venkateswarlu, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as SP (CID) Telangana and J. Raghavendar Reddy has been posted as Railways SP (Admn.) while I. Pooja has been retained as Principal of Warangal Police Training College. This posting cancels the earlier orders posting her as TSPA Deputy Director.

C. Satish who is waiting for posting has been posted as SP (Legal) in the office of the Director General of Police and in the process, the orders posting him as Principal of Warangal Police Training College have been cancelled. D. Muralidhar, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Warangal DCP (Crimes) instead of SP (Legal) in the DGP’s office, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the orders issued on Tuesday.