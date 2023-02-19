Minor quake strikes near Pulichintala project, second in last 3 years

February 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3 on Richter scale was recorded with the epicentre at Chintalapalem village near Suryapet on the Telangana-Andhra border at 7.25 a.m. on Sunday.

There was visible panic as people from surrounding villages could feel the tremors. However, scientists at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) classified it as a ‘minor’ quake with no damage to life or property.

Incidentally, the region has experienced quakes in the past with a 4.7 magnitude on January 26, 2020, and 3.0 magnitude on August 8, 2021, which has got scientists curious.

“The area is relatively safe and not a tectonically active zone. Yet, frequent occurrence of earthquakes in this region calls for a closer look at the faults here, as it is just a few kilometres away from the Pulichintala project on Krishna river. Flowing rivers tend to cut through the ground and create a lot of faults. Reservoirs can trigger small quakes on these faults, but it cannot be said with certainty in this case,” explained NGRI chief scientist and head of environmental seismology N. Purnachandra Rao.

Dr. Rao also said that Sunday’s quake occurred at a shallow depth and was recorded at the NGRI seismograph observatory here, as well as by the network of 12 seismographs installed across the Telugu States. “We are in a position to get real time data of any quake activity through telephone modem link enabling immediate analysis,” he said.

TS and AP are not on high active zones as there are no plate boundaries underneath unlike the Himalayan region or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But, there are several fractures and faults along the Godavari and Krishna, as well as the surrounding areas, as their respective courses keep changing over the years leaving behind these fissures underground, said the senior scientist.

NGRI has a catalogue of past earthquakes of over 100 years and the biggest quakes recorded in the Telugu States are in 1969 with a magnitude of 5.7 at Bhadrachalam where the Godavari flows, and two others at Vizianagaram in 1917 and Ongole in 1967, with magnitudes of 5.5 and 5.7, respectively.

“There are seismic activity pockets from Vizianagaram to Ongole along the Eastern Ghats and all along the Godavari belt. Ongole has witnessed typical swarm activity of mild tremors in the past which mostly cannot be felt,” added Dr. Rao.