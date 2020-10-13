Minor, new born die during delivery

Hyderabad

13 October 2020 01:35 IST

‘Drunk’ woman performs daughter’s delivery

A delivery performed by a woman in an inebriated condition in her house at Dharmapuri of Jagtial district led to the death of her minor daughter and the new born baby, the police said.

Later, the woman with the help of her relatives and locals buried the bodies in a burial ground stating that the duo died of bad health.

Police said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, and came to light only on Sunday evening, when municipal department officials informed them about it.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Raped’

The 16-year-old victim got pregnant after she was allegedly raped by an unknown person nine months ago, Dharmapuri SI Kadiri Srikanth said.

He said that for the last six months, the girl did not step out of her house. “On Saturday afternoon when she developed labour pains, her mother tried to perform the delivery in their home without proper medical observation, which resulted in the death of the girl and her new born,” Mr. Srikanth said.

He said that on Monday, the bodies of the duo were exhumed and sent to Government Hospital, Jagtial for autopsy.