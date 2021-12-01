Telangana

Minor hangs self at home

A minor girl was found dead at her residence at Indiranagar of Gachibowli on Wednesday.

The victim, Deepthi Ray (17), daughter of Debanda Ray, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan when she was alone.

Her parents migrated to Hyderabad from Bharchandi in Nawarangpur mandal of Odisha.

Debanda along with his wife Bijali Ray went to attend their daily work at around 7 p.m. When they returned home around 11 p.m., the couple found their daughter dead. A case was registered and the victim’s body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)


