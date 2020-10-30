Minor grievously injured by ‘lover’

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

30 October 2020 20:44 IST

Police on patrol find youth with blood stained hands

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured when a youth stabbed her repeatedly in Yellandu town around Thursday midnight in an alleged bid to get rid of her after luring the girl into a “love affair” on the pretext of marrying her in the near future.

The victim, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram in the coal town, was whisked away by the accused identified as 23-year-old Sandeep, also a resident of the same locality, to a secluded place near her house before stabbing her multiple times with a knife under the cover of darkness, sources said.

He left her grievously injured and bleeding profusely behind the bushes.

He was nabbed by a police team on night patrol while moving in a suspicious manner with his hands stained with blood on the outskirts of the coal town in the dead of the night.

The accused had earlier befriended her on the pretext of marriage. Differences cropped up between them recently and the accused on the pretext of sorting out the “misunderstandings” called her to an isolated place and stabbed her on Thursday night, sources added.

The grievously injured girl was admitted to a local hospital in an unconscious state and later shifted to Khammam for emergency medicare. Her condition was stated to be critical.

A case has been registered at Yellandu police station and further investigation is underway.