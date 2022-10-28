Minor girl student found dead

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 28, 2022 00:26 IST

A class IX student of a government residential school was found dead on the campus on Thursday, police said.

Saroornagar police, who are investigating the case, said that the student is a minor. They said that the victim had breakfast around 9 a.m. However, she was not seen in class. Concerned staff sought her whereabouts from students, but they too were unaware.

School staff then began to search for the victim, but were unable to locate her. Around 12.15 p.m., they found her body near a five-storey building. No suicide note was found.

It is unclear whether the victim jumped off the building or fell accidentally. Police said that they booked a case and an investigation is underway.

