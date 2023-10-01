ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl sexually assaulted by juvenile boys

October 01, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Police said that the girl, a student, was cornered at her residence about a week ago by the two boys, both teenagers who are far relatives

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two juveniles at her residence in Borabanda.

Police said that the girl, a student, was cornered at her residence about a week ago by the two boys, both teenagers who are far relatives. The girl, with her family, resides in the same building as the boys. “She was threatened at knife point by the boys, who then sexually assaulted her,” said the police.

Following a complaint from her family, a case was booked against the boys by the Borabanda police on Saturday and they were taken into custody. The victim was sent to Bharosa for counselling and for a medical check up as part of protocol. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US