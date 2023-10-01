HamberMenu
Minor girl sexually assaulted by juvenile boys

Police said that the girl, a student, was cornered at her residence about a week ago by the two boys, both teenagers who are far relatives

October 01, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two juveniles at her residence in Borabanda.

Police said that the girl, a student, was cornered at her residence about a week ago by the two boys, both teenagers who are far relatives. The girl, with her family, resides in the same building as the boys. “She was threatened at knife point by the boys, who then sexually assaulted her,” said the police.

Following a complaint from her family, a case was booked against the boys by the Borabanda police on Saturday and they were taken into custody. The victim was sent to Bharosa for counselling and for a medical check up as part of protocol. 

