Minor girl raped 

Ramgopalpet police on Monday reported a rape of a minor girl in its limits in the month of April. The case originally opened by Humayun Nagar police was transferred to Ramgopalpet on Saturday.

According to police, the victim girl, an orphan at the State-run centre was befriended by one worker at a photocopy store located on her way to college.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Suresh, even gifted her a mobile phone and stayed in constant touch.

It was on April 20, that the 17-year-old girl along with her mates informed the warden about going to the college, but attended a birthday party on the Necklace Road. Accused Suresh knowing that she was out asked her to come to his car parked a little away, and forced himself on her.

The hostel warden learnt about the issue recently when the minor girl fell ill.

Police also reported that the accused was arrested on the charges of rape, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.