ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl raped, two held 

February 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Mailardevpally police on Tuesday booked two persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to the police, the incident was first recorded as a zero FIR by Dabeerpura police, from which limits the girl hailed.

One of the two accused persons was a friend of the girl. He brought her to the place at Vattepally near Mailardevpally and allegedly raped her. After he went out, his friend also allegedly raped here, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, the police team from Bharosa interacted with the girl, took details of the account and completed medical tests.

Based on preliminary findings, the police said the duo was booked for rape, and under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US