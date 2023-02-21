Minor girl raped, two held 

February 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Mailardevpally police on Tuesday booked two persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to the police, the incident was first recorded as a zero FIR by Dabeerpura police, from which limits the girl hailed.

One of the two accused persons was a friend of the girl. He brought her to the place at Vattepally near Mailardevpally and allegedly raped her. After he went out, his friend also allegedly raped here, the police said.

On Tuesday, the police team from Bharosa interacted with the girl, took details of the account and completed medical tests.

Based on preliminary findings, the police said the duo was booked for rape, and under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.