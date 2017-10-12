Minor girl raped, murdered by relative

In a ghastly incident, a minor girl was raped and murdered at Mannapur village in Mogudampally of Sangareddy district. The incident took place on Wednesday and came to light on Thursday.

According to sources, S. Priyanka (6) went to school on Wednesday and returned home after having mid-day meal. Her uncle Shivakumar asked her to bring some goods from a kirana shop. Even before she returned home, he took her to a nearby farm, raped her murdered and threw the body into a well.

As the girl did not return home from the school, her father Anjaiah lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday evening. Suspecting Shivakumar’s hand, police took him into custody and grilled him. On Thursday he admitted to the crime and took the police to the well from where the body was retrieved by the police and shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Ravi, CI Sada Nagararaj and other senior officials visited the spot. Chiragpally police registered a case and are investigating.