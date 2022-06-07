Minor girl raped, five including two minors held  

The assault had been taking place since March, say police

The assault had been taking place since March, say police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by five persons, including two minor boys. The assault had been taking place since March, and came to light on Monday after Karkhana police officials registered a case on May 30. They later initiated arrests of suspects and started the judicial process last week.

Police said the parents had observed their daughter to be depressed and their suspicions were directed to her frequent sleepovers at friends’ places. The girl was taken to a medical professional after which the SHE teams police spoke with the girl, leading to her statement being recorded.

According to the police, the girl was violated separately and in multiple instances by the five persons. She was taken to hotels and lodges at L.B. Nagar, Gachibowli and other places. Additionally, it is being alleged that sometimes her drinks were spiked and her pictures in intimate and compromising position were also captured on phones.

It was reported that the girl, at times, was subjected to force based on the recorded content. She was tricked time and again into submission and was told that all her content would be deleted.

Police said all five persons—three accused and two children in conflict with the law—have already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.