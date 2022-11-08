Minor girl raped by two persons, including a minor 

ADVERTISEMENT

A girl studying in Class 9 was allegedly raped by her male adult friend and a minor boy in Meerpet police limits late on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the police registered a case on Monday, when the girl disclosed her ordeal to her parents. Meerpet police and its Bharosa centre who spoke with the girl recorded her statement and she was sent for medical examination.

Preliminarily, based on the statement and the reports, police said the girl was raped and two persons, including a minor boy, were accused.

It was learnt that the 14-year-old girl was walking to her friend’s house on Saturday evening when an acquaintance from her neighbourhood, offered her a ride. Another minor boy had also joined the ride, and reportedly she was taken to different places till late in the night.

As light faded further, the youths allegedly took her to a deserted place near Badangpet and raped her.

Police are yet to nab the accused persons. Registering a case, pressing several charges including kidnap, gang rape and criminal intimidation, and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Meerpet police have launched an investigation.