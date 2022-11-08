Minor girl raped by two persons, including a minor 

Survivor reportedly knew the perpetrators

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 19:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A girl studying in Class 9 was allegedly raped by her male adult friend and a minor boy in Meerpet police limits late on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the police registered a case on Monday, when the girl disclosed her ordeal to her parents. Meerpet police and its Bharosa centre who spoke with the girl recorded her statement and she was sent for medical examination.

Preliminarily, based on the statement and the reports, police said the girl was raped and two persons, including a minor boy, were accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the 14-year-old girl was walking to her friend’s house on Saturday evening when an acquaintance from her neighbourhood, offered her a ride. Another minor boy had also joined the ride, and reportedly she was taken to different places till late in the night.

As light faded further, the youths allegedly took her to a deserted place near Badangpet and raped her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police are yet to nab the accused persons. Registering a case, pressing several charges including kidnap, gang rape and criminal intimidation, and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Meerpet police have launched an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app