Minor girl raped by neighbours

KARIMNAGAR

28 February 2020 00:35 IST

In a gruesome incident, a nine-year-old girl, studying Class III in a government schoool, was allegedly raped by three neighbours, including a minor boy, in Ambedkarnagar locality in Karimnagar town.

Police sources said that the incident took place on Monday and Tuesday and it came to light only on Wednesday night when the girl was taken to a hospital as she complained of illness and was down with high fever.

The girl narrated what she underwent during the last two days in her neighbour’s house.

The police said that the accused neighbours -- Vinod, 20, and Raviteja, 18, and a 13-year-old boy regularly play with the girl after she returns from the school. The main accused, Vinod, committed the offence in his house while the two others ‘misbehaved’ with the girl during the act. The girl’s father is an auto driver while mother works in a cloth store.

The parents lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar Three Town police.

Following the complaint, the police shifted the girl for medical examination and registered a case under POSCO Act and arrested all the three accused persons.