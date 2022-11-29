Minor girl gangraped by her classmates; police announce arrest 

November 29, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hayathnagar police in Rachakonda Commissionerate on Tuesday announced the arrest of five children in conflict with law, who allegedly gangraped their classmate, a 17-year-old girl.

The incident, police said, first took place in August this year and continued several times. The juveniles also recorded the act on their cellphones, used it to threaten the girl not to disclose, and later circulated it among their group via WhatsApp.

Police said the five boys were from Class 9 and 10 in a nearby school. They are now booked for gangrape, aggravated sexual assault, various provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

Hayathnagar police said the arrests were within 24 hours of reporting the incident by the aggrieved family.

‘Porn on cellphones’

The five boys, according to the police’s preliminary investigation, had been watching pornographic content on their cellphones after school hours. As the girl moved closely with them, they targeted her, also taking advantage of her mental impairment.

In the first instance in August, they had gone to her house when she was alone. While her parents were mostly away, working as security guard and domestic help, a few of the boys frequented the place later too.

The three cellphones used in the months-long crime have been seized by the police.

Police said the five juveniles after the arrest were also produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further procedure.