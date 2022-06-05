Minor girl from Hyderabad allegedly raped by cab driver

The driver had promised to drop her at her mother’s house.

The driver had promised to drop her at her mother’s house.

A 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad was allegedly raped by a cab driver and his friend after he offered her a free ride on the pretext of dropping her home, according to Moghalpura police.

The incident took place on the night of May 31, 2022, Moghalpura police said on Sunday The accused dropped the girl at a nearby place she was picked up from, in the early hours of the next day. She was found by a police patrol unit at around 5.00 a.m. and brought to a woman officer at the police station.

The Moghalpura police had already been searching for the girl as her relatives had filed a missing person’s complaint just after midnight, on the previous night.

As per the victim’s statement , the minor was staying with her grandmother at Sultanshahi, and at around 6.00 p.m. left for her house. Two hours later, near the Pahadi Shareef arch, the cab driver approached her, knowing that she was alone and was not carrying any money. The driver Shaik Kaleem convinced her to get in and promised to drop her at her mother’s house.

At 10.00 p.m. the driver picked up his friend Mohammed Luqman, a milk businessman, and proceeded to to the latter’s house at Kondurg village in Ranga Reddy district. It was here that both the accused sexually assaulted the girl, an officer alleged.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted, and police have booked the accused persons for rape and related sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on information given by the victim and available CCTV footage, two teams were formed to nab the accused, who were arrested on Friday. The accused persons have been remanded to judicial custody.