Minor girl found dead

Hyderabad

04 October 2021 21:01 IST

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in her house at Meerpet here on Sunday night. The victim, Rendurthi Koushiki, a second-year Intermediate student, ended her life by suicide.

According to police, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a room where her seven-year-old sister was asleep. The girl’s mother Lavanya reprimanded her for playing games on mobile phone.

“When Ms. Lavanya asked her to stop playing games and finish dinner before going to bed, Koushiki locked herself inside the room and resorted to the extreme step,” Meerpet police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

(Contact number of Roshni, Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre: 914066202000)