Minor girl found dead in suspicious circumstances

Found dead in a pool of blood at an under-construction building

A 17-year-old girl who left home at around 10.30 p.m. was found dead in suspicious circumstances a few hours later, in Jeedimetla police limits on Monday.

The girl was found dead in a pool of blood at an under-construction building at around 1 a.m., when a truck of cement bags arrived there.

According to the police, the victim was one of the four daughters to a family at Subhash Nagar. At around 10 a.m., she had reportedly told her parents that she would be at the uncle’s place in the ground floor. After a while she left that place and walked out. Family members who searched the place in vain approached the police and registered a petition at around 1 a.m.

As per CCTV footage examined by the police, the girl was seen walking alone till she entered the construction building site, about a kilometre away from her house.

However, events after that remain a mystery. The victim had external injuries and lay dead just at a distance from the workers’ accommodation.

While post-mortem and forensic report would confirm whether rape was committed, police suspect possibilities such as the presence of another person at the time and scene of offence, or if the girl died by suicide.

A full investigation is underway.