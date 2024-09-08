Minor girl ‘confined and sexually harassed’ by Instagram friend rescued by Hyderabad police

A minor girl from Bhainsa, who was ‘confined’ at a hotel in Narayanguda by her Instagram friend and ‘sexually assaulted’ for 20 days was rescued by the Hyderabad City Police She Teams on Sunday.

A complaint was received by She Teams Hyderabad from the parents of a student from Bhainsa, Nizamabad stating that their daughter had called them and informed that she had been trapped by a friend she met on Instagram. “She said that the boy had threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad and had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days. After she shared her current location via WhatsApp, the distressed parents rushed to Hyderabad and approached She Teams for immediate assistance,” said the police.

The She Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanguda. A criminal case has been registered against the culprit at Narayanguda Police.

In another case, the She Teams received a complaint on Sunday via WhatsApp from a student of a culinary academy in Hyderabad, stating that she had been subjected to ongoing harassment by some of her classmates. “She said that a group of kids in the academy has been teasing her and making inappropriate gestures, vulgar comments for a long period, causing her mental distress. Upon receiving the complaint, She Teams made an inquiry and after a thorough investigation, a criminal case was registered against the culprits at the Panjagutta Police,” said the police.

In addition to taking legal action against culprits, She Teams also issued a strict warning to the college administration, and requested preventive measures to ensure the safety of their students.

