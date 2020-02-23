Minor girl allegedly raped in a village near Adilabad in Telangana

ADILABAD

23 February 2020 13:09 IST

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two boys, who, incidentally are minors themselves in Gudihatnoor mandal headquarter village on Saturday evening sending shock waves in the rural community.

According to local police, the victim went to the fields to answer a call of nature when the duo, one of them a close relative of her, chased her and committed the crime.

The two boys have been taken into custody by Gudihatnoor Sub Inspector of Police K. Rohini. Utnoor DSP N. Uday Reddy and Ichoda Inspector N. Srinivas visited the scene of offence on Sunday. A case has been booked.

