Minor girl allegedly raped in village near Adilabad in Telangana

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two boys, who, incidentally are minors themselves in Gudihatnoor mandal headquarter village on Saturday evening sending shock waves in the rural community.
According to local police, the victim went to the fields to answer a call of nature when the duo, one of them a close relative of her, chased her and committed the crime.
The two boys have been taken into custody by Gudihatnoor Sub Inspector of Police K. Rohini. Utnoor DSP N. Uday Reddy and Ichoda Inspector N. Srinivas visited the scene of offence on Sunday. A case has been booked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.