Minor gang-raped at Ameenpur

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at Ameenpur on Thursday. According to
Ramachandrapuram DSP K. Rajeswara Rao, a woman alleged that her 16-year-old daughter was taken to an isolated place in a car and gang-raped by four persons.
The parents, who had migrated from Srikakulam district about two years ago, are working in an apartment. The victim came to a shop to make some purchase when she was abducted. She informed her parents of the outrage over the phone and they approached the police who rescued her and shifted her to a hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, the police registered a case.
The police reportedly seized liquor bottle from the scene and were trying to identify the accused.
