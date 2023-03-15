HamberMenu
Minor fire mishap in Banjara Hills

March 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire mishap was reported at the backside of a restaurant on Banjara Hills road number 3 on Wednesday afternoon due to an alleged short circuit in the air conditioning unit.

Officials from the fire services said that a call was received at 12:53 p.m. from the restaurant, Biryaniwala & Co., following which one fire-fighting motorcycle was rushed to douse the flames.

“According to the fire officials, the minor fire mishap was reported in an open dump behind the hotel. The situation was taken under control within a few minutes by the fire-fighting motorcycle,” said the officials.

