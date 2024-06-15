Minor drivers come under Traffic police scanner

With the reopening of schools and colleges and traffic chaos in front of them, the Telangana police have increased its surveillance on minor drivers or riders to check road accidents.

Over 500 accidents have been recorded in the first four months this year, according to the City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB). More than 16 accidents caused by minor drivers and 64 by those without licence have been reported in the Cyberabad Commissionerate as of May this year. The numbers were 30 and 166 in 2023.

Interestingly, the numbers have gone up for the last few years, from less than 1,000 in 2022 to about 1,143 in 2023, underscoring the need for stricter checks. This has become particularly important at a time when cases like the Pune Porsche accident have grabbed eyeballs.

‘Minors booked through audit’

“The re-opening of schools and colleges coupled with monsoon rains pose a major challenge for the police. The automated challan system is currently down due to the hacker attack and so, we are booking minors through audits. Once that is back, e-challans will be generated against violators,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy.

Therefore, more forces have been assigned in areas near schools and colleges. “We have deployed our personnel in the vicinity of all the 85 schools in our zone while additional forces have been kept in front of colleges and universities to assist school children with alighting and boarding. Police have kept a check on minors and drivers without licence,” a senior official from the Hyderabad Traffic Police said.

“Apart from strict surveillance for prevention, footage from our camera monitored challan generation system is being reviewed on a weekly basis and cases involving minors, those without licences, or drunk driving are taken up as priority,” Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said.

In accidents involving minors, they are booked under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the vehicle is immediately seized, and parents are prosecuted under the court of law, police said.

Meanwhile, special drives are being carried out in places near schools and colleges to ensure smooth flow of traffic. “Schools managements have been asked to allot designated spaces inside their premises so that areas outside are not cluttered,” Mr. Reddy added.

