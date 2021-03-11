Minor boy ‘molests’ 4-year-old girl

HYDERABAD

11 March 2021 23:02 IST

A minor boy was taken into custody by Nirmal district police on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl. The offence took place on Wednesday and both the victim and the accused are neighbours.

When the girl was crying constantly, her grandmother noticed blood stains and informed her father who was out on work.

Based on the complaint lodged by her father, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the boy, who was sent to juvenile home.

The victim’s statement was also recorded and was sent to medical examination.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday directed the Women Safety Wing to supervise the investigation into the case headed by a woman officer.

He asked the WSW to ensure proper medical assistance and financial assistance to the girl and collect scientific evidence to get stringent punishment for the boy.