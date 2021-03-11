Minor boy ‘molests’ 4-year-old girl

A minor boy was taken into custody by Nirmal district police on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl. The offence took place on Wednesday and both the victim and the accused are neighbours.
When the girl was crying constantly, her grandmother noticed blood stains and informed her father who was out on work.
Based on the complaint lodged by her father, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the boy, who was sent to juvenile home.
The victim’s statement was also recorded and was sent to medical examination.
Meanwhile, Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday directed the Women Safety Wing to supervise the investigation into the case headed by a woman officer.
He asked the WSW to ensure proper medical assistance and financial assistance to the girl and collect scientific evidence to get stringent punishment for the boy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath