Minor boy dies in Old City, cops say he was dehydrated

The death of a 14-year-old boy at Alijah Kotla in the old city of Hyderabad late on Saturday night sparked off speculation that he was killed in a fistfight with his friend but police clarified that he died due to dehydration.

Rumours began to circulate on social media that the victim, who Moghalpura Police identified as Mohammed Nawaz, and a friend of his got into an altercation and landed blows on each other after returning home from prayers, resulting in Nawaz’s death.

According to police, there was no truth in these rumours. Speaking to The Hindu, Moghalpura Inspector of Police A. Ravi Kumar said: “That the victim died due to a fistfight with his friend is false. He was indeed returning from Taraweeh prayers around 10.30 p.m. But he died due to dehydration. He had not eaten well for the past few days. He then went to a small playground near his house in Alijah Kotla to play volleyball with his friends where he died of dehydration.”

Mr Kumar urged the public not to believe rumours, adding that a suspicious death case has been registered.