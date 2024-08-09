Minor booked for ramming car into parked vehicles in Tandur

A 17-year-old student was booked for taking a car for a joyride with his friends and ramming it into three parked cars in Tandur. The CCTV footage of this crash has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Tandur police said that the boy went for an overnight stay at his friend’s place on Tuesday. The elders of the house had gone for a function in Vikarabad when his friend, also a minor, called him over. On Wednesday, around 5.30 a.m, he took out his friend’s uncle’s car for a joyride, said the police.

While they were out, he rammed the vehicle into three parked cars at Saipur colony. Following a complaint from the locals, a case was booked against the boy and he was taken into custody, added the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.