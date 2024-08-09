GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor booked for ramming car into parked vehicles in Tandur

Published - August 09, 2024 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old student was booked for taking a car for a joyride with his friends and ramming it into three parked cars in Tandur. The CCTV footage of this crash has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Tandur police said that the boy went for an overnight stay at his friend’s place on Tuesday. The elders of the house had gone for a function in Vikarabad when his friend, also a minor, called him over. On Wednesday, around 5.30 a.m, he took out his friend’s uncle’s car for a joyride, said the police. 

While they were out, he rammed the vehicle into three parked cars at Saipur colony. Following a complaint from the locals, a case was booked against the boy and he was taken into custody, added the police. 

Telangana

