Ministers take stock of work on 125-ft Ambedkar statue

Govt. plans to inaugurate the complex coming up on 11.5 acres in April

November 28, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Work is in progress for installation of a massive, 125-foot steel and bronze statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on a site spread over 11.5 acres, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Work is in progress for installation of a massive, 125-foot steel and bronze statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on a site spread over 11.5 acres, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Work on the country’s tallest 125-foot statue of Constitution maker Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is making a brisk progress with the State government planning to complete the installation and construction work, including a museum by February-end 2023 so that it could be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar in April.

The statue and the museum are coming up on 11.5 acres land adjacent to the Hussainsagar lake. Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Vemula Prashanth Reddy examined the works on Monday and said it would become one of the major attractions to Telangana.

Speaking at the site, the Ministers said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced installation of the country’s tallest statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the latter’s birth anniversary on April 14 in 2016. Beneath the statue, a museum (photo gallery) on the life of Dr. Ambedkar and a mini-theatre were also being arranged.

The Ministers examined the designs of the complex and also watched a video prepared by the architect on the construction. They went round the complex under construction and examined the civil works, red sand stone cladding of pillars similar to those of the Parliament building at the main entrance, auditorium, art gallery and others in the basement and on the first floor and made some suggestions to the work agency.

They stated that video footage of Dr. Ambedkar’s speeches in Parliament, excerpts of a feature film based on his life would be screened in the auditorium for visitors. Officials of the Roads and Buildings Department and those of the work agency participated.

