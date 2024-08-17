ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers review the ‘podu’ titles for tribals

Published - August 17, 2024 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests and Environment Konda Surekha on Saturday issued directions to the forest officials to take up a study on the issue of ‘podu’ lands, identify the lacunae and formulate guidelines to find a permanent solution to the problem so that the conflict between tribals and forest officials is resolved for good.

After the guidelines are formed, they should be presented before Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for approval, she said.

A review was conducted through video conference on the issues surrounding the ‘podu’ lands, which was chaired by Ms. Surekha and the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, and attended by MLAs of the constituencies where the issue exists, district collectors, project officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, district forest officers and others.

Discussions were held on podu rights, disputes, and encroachment of forests and other topics.

Forest officials informed the Minister that a total 6,51,822 applications were received for individual forest rights, and podu titles were accorded to 2,30,735 cultivators on 6,69,676 acres of forest land. For community forest rights, 3,477 applications were received of which titles have been granted to 721 applicants. Ms. Surekha directed the officials to record every application online.

The Minister has asked the officials to constitute a committee to resolve the issues with regard to forest and revenue lands. She also directed them to review the beneficiaries under the Other Traditional Forest Dwellers.

MLAs Vedma Bhojju, Murali Naik, Rakesh Reddy and Tellam Venkatrao shared the issues faced by people with regard to podu rights, forest encroachments and transportation through forests.

Ms. Seethakka sought coordination among district collectors, ITDA and DFOs for resolution of issues between foresters and tribals.

