Ministers return

The four Ministers who were deputed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take up with Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi the State government’s demand on the Centre of procuring paddy cultivated in rabi returned here on Thursday evening after unsuccessfully negotiating with Mr. Goyal.

The Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy, G. Kamalakar, Puvvada Ajay and V. Prashant Reddy told media persons before emplaning for Hyderabad that they will convey the Centre’s decision in the matter to the Chief Minister. He will decide the future course of action.