Ministers release app for Medaram jatara

The comfort of devotees turning up for Sammakka-Saralamma jatara is important to the State government, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said on Friday.

Along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, she reviewed the progress of works under way for the biennial Medaram jatara, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8.

The Ministers went around Medaram and surrounding villages, inspecting ongoing civil works and arrangements, besides paying obeisance to tribal gods – Sammakka and Saralamma at their altars. The Ministers also released Medaram app on the occasion.

The Minister, who inaugurated bathing ghats at Jampannavagu (stream), directed the officials to ensure water level even in the stream to avoid accidents. They asked the officials to identify accident-prone areas and put up signboards besides manning those spots with professional swimmers.

“With not much time left for the jatara, all the arrangements such as drinking water, toilets and bathing ghats should be completed before January 15,” Ms. Rathod said, instructing officials to draft more manpower to expedite works. In order to make the jatara plastic-free, the authorities were ensuring supply of cotton and paper bags manufactured by self-help groups, she said.

“Efforts are on to get national status to the Adivasi jatara, which is regarded as Asia’s largest tribal fair. The State Government has decided to invite President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and prominent tribal leaders to project the importance of the jatara,” said the Minister.

Mr Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of Hyderabad-Warangal road expansion works. He directed the authorities to complete the works before the commencement of jatara.

The onus was on Trust Board to ensure that the jatara became a huge success. He emphasised the need for coordination between officials and Trust Board members to ensure that arrangements were in place for the jatara.

Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the jatara had been witnessing a gradual increase in the number of devotees visiting it. “With more than 1.30 crore devotees expected this year, the onus is on officials to ensure arrangements properly,” he said.