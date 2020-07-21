Minister’s plea to Chief Minister

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 00:11 IST

Excise and Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to consider the proposal for creating Mahbubnagar Urban Development Authority.

The Minister urged the Chief Minister to take steps to merge the three municipalities – Mahbubnagar, Bhootpur and Jadcherla – for the creation of the new urban development authority.

The Minister called on the Chief Minister along with former Minister C. Lakshma Reddy and Deverakadra MLA A. Venkateswar Reddy at Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

He told the Chief Minister that creation of the Mahbubnagar urban development authority would go a long way in providing efficient services to the people.

The area abutting the national highway was housing the international airport and industrial special economic zone and there were proposals to development an IT park. This would create huge employment potential for the locals and hence, declaring the area as an urban development authority would further brighten the prospects there, the Minister said.