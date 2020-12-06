Ministers on inauguration spree in Khammam today

KHAMMAM

IT hub, ROB, NSP canal walkway to be opened

The fort city of Khammam has been decked up for the visit of four ministers, including Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, on December 7 to inaugurate the IT hub at Khanapuram Haveli, the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Dhamsalapuram, and a slew of other development works.

Elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) are due in March next year.

The traffic islands, road medians and other main junctions in the city have been spruced up in connection with the visit of the ministers.

Mr. Rama Rao along with Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar will inaugurate various development works in the KMC limits and also adjoining areas of Raghunadhapalem mandal during their day-long visit to the city on Monday.

Their itinerary includes inauguration of the IT building constructed at an estimated cost of ₹27.65 crore near the Two Town police station, the ROB built at an estimated expenditure of ₹77 crore at Dhamsalapuram, the NSP canal walkway developed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, police commissionerate building built at an estimated expenditure of ₹6.37 crore and various other development works, including parks in the city.

The ministers will also inaugurate the Khanapuram mini tank bund, Vaikuntadhamam at Ballepalli and the widened stretch of the Khammam-Yellandu main road and a central lighting system in Raghunadhapalem mandal near here, sources added.

The ministers will address a public meeting soon after the inauguration of the first phase of the IT hub here at about 1.15 p.m. on Monday.

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the day-long visit of the ministers and smooth movement of the VIPs’ convoy.