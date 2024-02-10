Ministers laud P.V. Narasimha Rao for his economic reforms, literary brilliance

February 10, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lauded the late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao for his relentless efforts in steering India towards economic prosperity through his pioneering economic reforms and embrace of globalisation.

He emphasised Rao’s dedication to national development until his final moments, preventing the collapse of India’s economy. The announcement of Rao being posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, was hailed as a moment of pride for the Congress party and the state of Telangana. Expressing gratitude to the central government for acknowledging the Congress party’s contributions, Vikramarka underscored Rao’s pivotal role in shaping India’s economic trajectory despite inheriting a struggling economy. He emphasised Rao’s stature as a statesman and a revered figure in Telangana, noting his proficiency in multiple languages and his contributions as a poet.

Joining the chorus of appreciation, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, echoed Vikramarka’s sentiments, describing Rao as the “darling of the Telugu nation.” Reddy emphasised Rao’s indelible mark on India’s development journey and celebrated his recognition with the Bharat Ratna.

Further acclaim came from Minister for Forest, Environment, and Endowments, Konda Surekha, who hailed Rao’s award as a source of pride for Telangana. She commended Narasimha Rao’s tenure as Chief Minister, Union Minister, and Prime Minister, highlighting his instrumental role in implementing economic reforms that positioned India as a global economic powerhouse.

Ms. Surekha also lauded Rao’s literary prowess and leadership qualities, likening him to the legendary statesman Chanakya. She affirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to realising Rao’s vision, emphasising relentless efforts to fulfil his aspirations.

