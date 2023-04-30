Ministers inaugurate their chambers with signing files

April 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

The sentiment of signing first file for their chosen task was not missing as the ministers occupied their chambers in the new Secretariat.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led from the front in the disposal of files as he affixed his signature on seven files on the very first day. Apart from extending KCR Nutrition Kits programme throughout the State, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao approved regularisation of services for 5,544 contract employees in 40 departments, guidelines for issue of patta to podu lands, financial assistance of ₹3 lakh for construction of houses by poor on their own lands. He also signed three other files.

The files signed by other Ministers were:

ADVERTISEMENT

K.T. Rama Rao (Municipal Administration) : Guidelines for allotment of double bedroom houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. About 63,000 2 BHK flats were ready for occupation out of a targeted one lakh unit. T. Harish Rao (Finance) : Budget release for Sitarama lift-irrigation project. Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Home) : Sanction of new police stations. Indrakaran Reddy (Endowments) : Funds for conduct of rituals under Dhoopa, Deepa, Naivedya programme of government for temples in Hyderabad.

Malla Reddy (Labour) : Shrama Shakti awards. Gangula Kamalakar (Civil Supplies) : Supply of fine rice to anganwadi centres. Koppula Easwar (Social Welfare) : Implementation of second phase of Dalit Bandhu scheme of empowerment of SCs. V. Prashant Reddy (Roads and Buildings) : Construction of check-dams. E. Dayakar Rao (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) : Sanction of new buildings for Indira Kranthi Patham centres in mandal headquarter villages.

T. Srinivas Yadav (Animal Husbandry) : Free supply of fishlings and sheep, proposals for release of National Cooperative Dairy Corporation and grant of ₹75 crore for construction of a mega dairy. Satyavathi Rathod (Women and Child Welfare) : Free supply of milk to children in one to three age group at anganwadi centres.