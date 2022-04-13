Ministers hold review meetings at districts

April 13, 2022 18:10 IST

Direct officials to commence paddy procurement immediately

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the State would procure paddy from the farmers as Centre rejected to do so, the Ministers are in districts on Wednesday to speed up the process and gear up the district administrations .

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao held a review meeting regarding paddy procurement at Siddipet on Wednesday evening with officials and public representatives. He has directed the officials to make arrangements to establish paddy procurement centres immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao held a review meeting at Jangaon on Wednesday with rice millers, public representatives and officials. “In a critical situation the Chief Minister came forward to procure paddy despite incurring a loss of ₹3,000 crore. This was despite the rejection by the Centre to procure paddy. Farmers and public must recoginse this and cooperate with the government in procurement. The government has been implementing various schemes to benefit farming community,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao.

In a review meeting held at Mahabubnagar, Excise and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud directed the officials to commence the procurement centres immediately and warned that strict action would be initiated against those showing any negligence. “Work hard for 15 days the procurement would be completed. Display the phone number of the concerned at these centres so that farmers can contact them if necessary. Speak with transport contractors and arrange required number of vehicles without fail,” said Mr. Srinivas Goud adding that this is the best opportunity to serve the farming community providing us food.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy while participating in a ‘Palabhishekam’ programme at Kamareddy alleged that the Centre has escaped from its responsibility of procuring paddy from the State and Chief Minister took a bold decision. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has came forward to bear the loss of broken rice when centre rejected to buy paddy. People should now understand who is favoring farmers and working for to protect their interests,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy.

“Telangana produces over 40 per cent of India’s paddy. Over 61 lakh farmers are producing unprecedented amount of paddy, it’s the duty of Union Government to support them and right of every State to seek that support. It is very clear that the BJP Government is anti- farmer. The way the Centre brutally left our paddy farmers in lurch, speaks volumes about their outlook towards farmers and other sections that need Government support. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stepped in to purchase the paddy that Centre refused to buy,” said MLC K. Kavitha.