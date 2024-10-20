ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers hold emergency meeting to take stock of Group 1 aspirants’ stir

Updated - October 20, 2024 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister Konda Surekha to give a statement today

The Hindu Bureau

Former IPS officer and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders R S Praveen Kumar along with party senior leaders V. Srinivas Goud and others who participating in support of Group-I job aspirants rally in Hyderabad on October 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

As the agitation by the Group I aspirants demanding scrapping of GO 29 gained momentum, with political parties extending their wholehearted support, the State Government swung into action to hold and emergency meeting of Ministers and senior officials on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud convened a meeting of the Ministers and senior TGPSC officials at the residence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Ministers Damodar Raj Narasimha, D. Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha attended the meeting which lasted for close to three hours.

Sources said the Ministers, apparently taking note of the belligerent mood of the aspirants, discussed every issue that has been raised so far. It is understood that the officials gave a point by point clarification on the doubts raised by the aspirants and unemployed youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministers, it is understood, were satisfied with the clarifications given by the officials. It was made clear to the Ministers that the candidates belonging to the BC, SC and ST candidates would not lose the opportunity to get selection under the general category too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ministers felt that there was urgent need to dispel the misgiving among the candidates and also made them aware that their chances of recruitment would not be jeopardised in any manner.

It was decided that Minister Konda Surekha would address a press conference on Sunday to give a point by point rebuttal to the allegations by the political parties and clarify the issues and concerns raised by the aspirants.

The meeting it is learnt also expressed serious concern at the manner in which the BRS and the BJP leaders were trying to mislead the aspirants and unemployed and playing politics with their lives. They are likely to make an appeal to the candidates not to fall in the trap of the opposition parties and lose an opportunity to write the mains from October 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US