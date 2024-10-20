Ministers hold emergency meeting to take stock of Group 1 aspirants’ stir

As the agitation by the Group I aspirants demanding scrapping of GO 29 gained momentum, with political parties extending their wholehearted support, the State Government swung into action to hold and emergency meeting of Ministers and senior officials on Saturday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud convened a meeting of the Ministers and senior TGPSC officials at the residence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Ministers Damodar Raj Narasimha, D. Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha attended the meeting which lasted for close to three hours.

Sources said the Ministers, apparently taking note of the belligerent mood of the aspirants, discussed every issue that has been raised so far. It is understood that the officials gave a point by point clarification on the doubts raised by the aspirants and unemployed youth.

The Ministers, it is understood, were satisfied with the clarifications given by the officials. It was made clear to the Ministers that the candidates belonging to the BC, SC and ST candidates would not lose the opportunity to get selection under the general category too.

The Ministers felt that there was urgent need to dispel the misgiving among the candidates and also made them aware that their chances of recruitment would not be jeopardised in any manner.

It was decided that Minister Konda Surekha would address a press conference on Sunday to give a point by point rebuttal to the allegations by the political parties and clarify the issues and concerns raised by the aspirants.

The meeting it is learnt also expressed serious concern at the manner in which the BRS and the BJP leaders were trying to mislead the aspirants and unemployed and playing politics with their lives. They are likely to make an appeal to the candidates not to fall in the trap of the opposition parties and lose an opportunity to write the mains from October 21.

