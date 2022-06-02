Ministers fire salvos against opposition

Allege BJP is foe for Telangana

Using the State Formation Day as an occasion, Ministers, fired salvos against opposition parties alleging that they are not serious for State development and creating troubles

“BJP is the first foe for Telangana. The Modi’s government has merged seven mandals of Telangana in Andhra Pradesh. Several promises made during the reorganisation of state were not fulfilled so far. Only after eight years it came to the idea of BJP to celebrate state formation day that too at New Delhi. We feel that there is some conspiracy in Home Minister Amith Shah participating in the celebrations, who is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that mother died and baby saved in the bifurcation of state” said Energy Minister G. Jagadeesh Reddy while participating in a programme at Suryapet on Thursday. He has demanded that BJP should fulfill its promises made during 2014 and 2019 elections.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy alleged that BJP has been following double standards in regard to Telangana. “Do justice to Telangana. Accord special status to one of the irrigation projects in the state. What happened to the promise of doubling the income of farmers? Why not minimum support price for agriculture produce is being offered? Why not uniformed agriculture policy for the entire nation?” asked Mr. Niranjan Reddy adding that different policies are being followed to different states.

Participating in a teleconference Information Technology Minister and party working president K.T. Rama Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar to clarify why he is taking up Deeksha. “Against whom are you taking up protest? Is it against the Centre for not releasing funds? Or against the State for releasing funds?” they have asked and called upon the party leader to fight against the Centre.

At another programme at Hanumkonda, Mr Dayakar Rao came down against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy terming him ‘Telangana Drohi (traitor of Teangana). Why he ran away to USA when Telangana formation day is being celebrated?” asked Mr. Dayakar Rao.