Minister’s directive on KCR birthday saplings

Representatives of RLBs, officials told to protect saplings planted on KCR’s birthday

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has asked the people’s representatives, particularly the representatives of rural local bodies (RLBs), and officials who have planted one-crore saplings on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17 to protect them till reached a safe stage to grow on their own.

In a review meeting held here on Saturday with Secretary (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Commissioner Rural Development and Commissioner Panchayat Raj M. Raghunandan Rao, the Minister asked the sarpanches, upa-sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members, Mandal Parishad presidents and Zilla Parishad chairpersons to take the responsibility of protecting the saplings planted as part of the ‘Green Challenge’ (one-crore planatation) on the CM’s birthday along with those planted as part of Harita Haaram.

On the ongoing exercise of promotions in the department, the Minister asked the officials to complete it at the earliest and prepare a list of vacant posts after the promotions. He also told them to complete the construction of Rythu Vedika buildings as only 9% of them were pending now.

He also suggested the officials to visit Delhi to pursue release of MGNREGS funds due to the State along with sanction of funds and works afresh. He also wanted them to continue the sanitation drive in villages to keep them clean and prevent seasonal diseases and complete construction of dumping yards, ‘palle prakruti vanalu’, graveyards, drying/harvesting platforms in time.