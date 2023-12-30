Ministers ask a barrage of questions at review meeting on Medigadda

December 30, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - MEDIGADDA (JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY)

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy questioned the rationale behind creation of a meagre ayacut of 98,570 acres after spending a huge amount of over ₹1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Participating in a review meeting conducted by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Ministers alleged that the Medigadda episode exposed the glaring lapses in the KLIP design, construction, operation and maintenance.

They pointed out that the “faulty” design and execution of the project led to sharp escalation of the project cost, resulting in colossal waste of public money.

Mr. Sridhar Babu raised the issue of the damage to agricultural fields due to the submergence under the backwaters of the KLIP in several villages in Manthani constituency. He suggested that karakattas (flood banks) be constructed to tackle the problem of submergence.

Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the KLIP, which was boasted as an engineering marvel by the persons at the helm in the previous BRS regime, turned out to be a huge burden on the State exchequer.

Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy grilled the executing agencies for the alleged glaring lapses and acts of omission and commission in construction of the KLIP.

Earlier, the Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar Rao highlighted the salient features of the KLIP and the chronology of events of Medigadda barrage incident through the PowerPoint presentation.

A total ayacut of 98,570 acres irrigated through the KLIP. 456 minor irrigation tanks filled through the KLIP canals and existing ayacut of 17,08,230 acres (kharif & rabi-proposed) was stabilised under the SRSP stage-I, stage-II and Nizamsagar project in 2023-24.

The road bridge panels and parapet wall from pier 21 to pier 16 sunk due to settlement of pier 20, according to the Chief Engineer, CDO report. Visible cracks over surface of road bridge and parapet wall were noticed.

Restoration of Medigadda barrage will be taken up after obtaining the results of various investigations and eliciting the opinion of the expert committee, read the concluding remarks in the PowerPoint presentation.