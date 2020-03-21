Minister’s advisory to shut all places of worship

Collector K. Shashanka and Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy inspecting the medical examination of residents in Karimnagar on Friday.

KARIMNAGAR

21 March 2020 00:47 IST

Screen all those in and around mosques: Collector

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has advised religious leaders to shut down all places of worship for at least two weeks in Karimnagar town to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

At a meeting with religious leaders on Friday, the Minister asked them to ensure that people perform prayers at their houses only. Reminding them that eight Indonesians, who visited the town, had tested positive, he said that the authorities were in the process of identifying all those who took part in prayers conducted by the Indonesian preachers at various mosques in Karimnagar and then screening them for medical tests.

They were also screening residents around the mosques. Stating that there was every possibility of a spurt in cases in the town, he appealed to people to confine themselves in their houses and not move around.

At another meeting with municipal corporators, he asked them to make sure that people who had returned from foreign countries from March 1 onwards undergo tests for COVID-19. He said that out of a total of 371 persons, who had returned from foreign countries, 79 are from Karimnagar town.

Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Collector K. Shashanka has instructed the district medical and health officials to conduct primary medical screening of all suspected persons in and around the mosques.

“All suspected patients should be shifted to the government headquarters hospital isolation ward for medical examinations and should be quarantined with a stamp at the Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS). If found COVID-19 positive, they should be shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Vehicles should be ready to transport these people,” he said.

At a review meeting with medical officials along with Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and DM&HO G. Sujatha here on Friday, the District Collector instructed revenue officials to ensure that all foreign returnees were screened for COVID-19 in the entire district. “If negative, they should be home quarantined and stamped,” he directed.

The Collector along with the CP and Municipal Commissioner personally inspected the medical examination of residents of the 36th ward on Friday. He instructed those suffering from fever, cold and cough, to undergo a medical test.

Later, he visited a mosque at Mancherial and spoke to religious elders. He advised the Muslim devout to wear masks during prayers and maintain distance at the prayer hall.

Mr. Shashanka also visited the CAIMS, checked the isolation ward and inquired about facilities.

He asked officials to register details of patients visiting the isolation ward. Advising hospital authorities to provide TV and wi-fi facilities in isolation ward, he asked them to send all those, who tested negative, to home quarantine.