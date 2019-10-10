Minister warns of stern action for overcharging in RTC buses

State government has taken all steps to run the public transport and buses are being run to ensure that commuters are not subjected to any inconvenience in the wake of the strike by RTC staff and stringent action will be taken if any one collected even a rupee more than the fixed charges in RTC buses, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay here on Wednesday.

The Transport Minister along with Transport department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma held a video conference with the RTC officials of all the districts, Executive Directors, Regional, Divisional Managers and Road Transport Officers for over four hours.

The Minister said that at present required number of buses were being plied and hereafter special focus would be on fare being charged in RTC buses. Even if one rupee was collected extra, it would attract stern action, he warned.

He reviewed the ongoing RTC workers’ strike, steps taken by the Transport department, arrangements to be made for the return of those who went to their native places for the festival with the RTC officials.

Mr.Ajay said that there were allegations that in some places higher fare than the prescribed fare was being collected from passengers and said no one should pay more than the ticket price. Bus fare charts applicable in various routes were being provided and also a control room was being set up in every depot to be headed by a police officer of the DSP cadre. The rate charts along with the control room phone numbers would be displayed behind the driver’s seat in every bus and one could complain in case if extra fare was charged.

As the educational institutions would reopen from October 14, buses would be run as per schedule. Same tour schedule that was in force before the RTC workers’ strike would be enforced almost from Friday. Bus services to every village would be run as usual.

The Minister also said instructions were issued that bus passes should be allowed in all RTC buses for students, physically challenged, journalists, employees and others. There should not be any complaint that bus passes were not being allowed, he emphasised.

In the last four days, government pressed into service private buses and vehicles along with RTC buses and ensured passengers reached their respective destinations. All special services were being utilised. The officers of all departments were coordinating and monitoring the public transport situation and making arrangements as directed by the Chief Minister.

He said that 3,116 RTC buses plied on Wednesday and another 1,933 RTC buses that were hired besides private vehicles. In the next two days, depending on the passenger rush, more buses would be pressed into service. The Metro and MMTS train services were increased specially. Government was taking all possible steps to reduce the impact of strike on public transport, he added.