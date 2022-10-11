Minister wants to scale up surgeries in teaching hospitals 

Air samplers to be provided to hospitals in 15 days: Harish Rao

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 11, 2022 22:02 IST

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao has instructed the teaching hospitals to improve their services by increasing the number of cataract, trauma, cardiac and ear-nose-throat (ENT) surgeries, post mortem service in the night and stepping up management of sanitation, quality diet and dialysis services.

In a monthly review on teaching hospitals under the purview of the Director of Medical Education held here on Tuesday, he wanted efficient functioning of infection control units so that the problem of infection-related problems did not crop up. Staff for managing such units in all teaching units was already given training at NIMS.

He stated that air samplers would be provided to all hospitals over the next two weeks and asked the authorities to do periodical air-checking and follow proper sterilisation procedures. He instructed them to make arrangements for keeping professors as in-charges of operation theatres on rotation basis.

The Minister suggested maintaining the ratio of 40:30:30 for working of nursing staff in the morning, evening and night shifts to address the complaints of lack of proper care during the nights. He stated that the government had purchased 56 ultrasound scanning machines for providing better healthcare services to pregnant women. He also cautioned the doctors against performing c-section procedures without necessity.

Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, Aarogya Sri CEO Vishalakshi, TSMIDC Chandrasekhar Reddy, OSD to Chief Minister on Health Gangadhar were present.

ID cards to dialysis patients

At another event held at Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, he launched the programme of giving identity cards to about 5,000 dialysis patients availing free dialysis in government hospitals. They would be given social security (Aasara) pension of ₹2,016 per month in addition to free bus travel facility their place (village) to their nearest dialysis centre on the schedule day of his/her procedure.

