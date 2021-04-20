Minister wants stringent steps to check spread of COVID-19

Errabelli Dayakar Rao

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 00:57 IST

Errabelli interacts with officials and elected representatives

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao exhorted the officials and elected representatives at the district, mandal and village levels to take stringent measures to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the areas under their respective jurisdictions.

The Minister conducted a video conference with officials and elected representatives at different levels on the novel Coronavirus and asked them to prepare roadmap of works to check the spread of the virus. Though the second wave of the virus is less severe, it is spreading at a rapid pace, he said.

The district, mandal and village administrations should take steps to make wearing masks mandatory and impose fine of ₹1,000 each on those violating the rule. Steps should be taken to ensure that all people above 45 years are vaccinated and people should be educated to maintain physical distance. The members of the self-help groups should be roped into the control measures and DWACRA groups should be asked to prepare masks for use in public places, he said.

As a precautionary measure, Sodium Hypochlorite should be sprayed in all public places and fogging should be taken up on a regular basis. Steps should simultaneously be taken to check the spread of mosquitoes. With the summer season setting in, officials should focus on effective functioning of drinking water supply related infrastructure like overhead service reservoirs, water supply pipelines and public taps.

Chlorination of drinking water sources should be a regular affair and sanitation drives for separately segregating dry and wet wastes should become regular feature at the grass roots level. Drinking water facility should be provided to workers engaged in works under the rural employment guarantee act and they should be provided with ORS sachets wherever necessary. Adequate care should be taken to ensure that works are carried out in the mornings and workers were given rest during the afternoons, he added.