Minister wants employee details by today

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao has directed senior officials to submit details relating to sanctioned strength and existing vacancies in the two departments to the Finance department by Monday.

The Minister wanted to ensure that the details of the two departments reached the government at the earliest so that steps could be initiated to fill the vacancies. The direction came in the backdrop of government intensifying efforts to identify sanctioned strength department-wise and existing cadre.

Reviewing the situation with senior officials on Sunday, Mr. Dayakar Rao wanted them to ascertain regular employees as well as those working on contract and outsourcing basis, so that the number of vacant posts could be prepared. Officials were asked to take into consideration the staff sanctioned and working at the mandal and village levels in the reorganised districts, including the newly-formed ones.