Minister wants classes at JNTU-H Wanaparthy from coming academic year

Niranjan Reddy reviews the facilities being provided in the campus

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy has asked officials of higher education department to commence classes at Wanaparthy campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad from the coming academic year with an intake of 300 students.

He issued instructions at a meeting with the Commissioner of Higher Education Navin Mittal, JNTU-H Vice-Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy, Registrar Mansoor Hussain and chairman and vice-chairman of State Council for HIgher Education Limbadri and Venkataramana respectively. He asked senior officials to take up field visit on March 17 and finalisation of layout at the earlist.

The university would offer courses in CSE, CSE (artificial intelligence and machine learning), ECE, Civil and Mechanical Engineering disciplines.

The Minister directed the higher education department officials to take steps to develop the campus of the new engineering college as a model campus. The officials concerned should decide about the facilities that should be kept in place in the college and there should not be any compromise on the quality of works/services. He said the facilities should be in line with the specifications of the All India Council for Technical Education and it was for the officials concerned to finalise the facilities that should be put in place in the campus.