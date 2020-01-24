Minister violates election code

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar violated the election code of conduct by openly announcing that he had cast his vote in favour of TRS party.

The Minister along with his family members exercised his franchise at a polling station in 42nd division in Karimnagar town on Friday. Later, talking to newsmen, he said: “I feel proud to vote for car symbol”. For the first time I cast my vote as Minister, he said and added that 70 % of the electorate were casting their votes for TRS. “People have decided to vote for car symbol,” he claimed.

The District Congress committee leaders have lodged a complaint with the district election officials demanding the EC to take stern action against the Minister for openly claiming that he had voted for the car symbol violating the secrecy of the election.

They urged the EC to register a criminal case against the Minister for violation of election code of conduct and openly saying that the people were casting their votes in favour of TRS at the polling station.