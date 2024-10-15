ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy seeks low-interest loans for irrigation projects

Published - October 15, 2024 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Long-term loans will ease financial pressure, provide flexibility in interest payments, the Minister said

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy interacting with representatives of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank at the Jal Soudha office in Erramanzil Colony in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15). | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Telangana government is considering a shift from present high-cost short-term loans to low-cost long-term soft loans with long moratorium to reduce the financial burden on the irrigation sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the State is grappling with the high cost of short-term loans, which are putting pressure on the State Treasury. By opting for long-term loans, the government aims to ease the burden of EMI repayments and reduce interest costs. The Minister for Irrigation also requested for a moratorium of five years on irrigation loans from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

In this regard, the Minister held a meeting with representatives of the AIIB at the Jal Soudha office in Erramanzil Colony on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Irrigation department advisor Adityanath Das, Secretary Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary Prashant Jeevan Patil, and Chief Engineers Anil Kumar, Nagender Rao, and Deputy Chief Engineer K. Srinivas, alongside AIIB representatives Sangma Kim and Rajesh Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Mr. Reddy emphasised that converting short-term loans into long-term loans would not only reduce the financial strain on the State but also offer flexibility in interest payments. He added that this move would help expedite the completion of pending irrigation projects, thereby enabling the creation of new ayacut areas. The Minister urged the AIIB representatives to apply these loans to ongoing projects to ensure their timely completion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister also directed officials to prioritise using these loans to complete projects in underdeveloped, backward, tribal and fluoride hit areas, such as Mulug, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts. He highlighted that the long-term loans could also benefit ongoing projects in backward regions and those under construction in districts like Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, and others in Northern Telangana.

He expressed optimism that utilising long-term loans would fast-track the development of the State’s irrigation infrastructure. He instructed Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja to arrange a follow-up meeting between AIIB representatives and Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to conduct a detailed feasibility study.

Mr. Reddy advised officials to ensure that all necessary administrative approvals are secured for the ongoing projects to avoid delays in execution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US